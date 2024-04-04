Kurt Okraku pays courtesy call on new NSA boss

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, recently visited the new head of the National Sports Authority, Mr Dodzie Numekevor, at the organization's headquarters in the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.



This encounter marked the first meeting between Mr Numekevor and Kurt Okraku since the former assumed the role of interim National Sports Authority leader following the removal of Prof Peter Twumasi from office in early March.



The discussions between the NSA chief and the GFA president are considered crucial, given their significant roles in the sports sector.



This meeting took place in anticipation of important upcoming months for Ghana's national teams, particularly the Black Stars, who are scheduled to participate in crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June against Mali and the Central African Republic. Approval of a stadium for the latter match is essential.



Additionally, Ghana is preparing to host several tournaments, necessitating the readiness of facilities for these competitions.