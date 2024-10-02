You are here: HomeSports2024 10 02Article 1988726

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Kurt Okraku’s name comes up first when Black Stars under-perform – Dr. Randy Abbey

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Randy Abbey Dr. Randy Abbey

Dr. Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, stated that when the Black Stars underperform, the first person people blame is the association's president, Kurt Okraku.

He expressed this view while defending the bonuses awarded to the national team management committees.

This defense came in response to public outrage over the disclosure that each member of the Black Stars Management Committee received $100,000 for their involvement in the 2024 World Cup.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment