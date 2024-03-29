Kurt Okraku sends best wishes to Dreams FC as they depart for Mali

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC left to Mali on Friday morning for their upcoming match against Stade Malien in the CAF Confederations Cup quarterfinals.



The team received a heartfelt farewell from GFA President Kurt Okraku, who wished them well in representing Ghana in African football.



The squad consists of 23 players, four management members, and nine technical staff, all led by coach Karim Zito.



Notable players like John Antwi, who has scored four goals this season, and Abdul Aziz Issah, Ofori McCarthy, and Emmanuel Adjei, who played a key role in Ghana's gold medal win at the African Games, are part of the team.



Abdul Aziz Issah, in particular, has been a standout performer for Dreams FC, scoring four goals. The team is scheduled to arrive in Bamako later on Friday to prepare for their match on Sunday.