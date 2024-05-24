Kurt Okraku urges clubs to embrace CLOP for football advancement

Sports News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

GFA President Kurt Okraku has urged Ghanaian clubs to embrace the CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) system to promote football in Ghana and throughout Africa.



CLOP, a digital tool created by CAF, is designed to oversee the club licensing and stadium inspection procedures for both continental and domestic competitions.



This platform enables Member Associations to efficiently manage the club licensing process through automation, allowing clubs to electronically submit their required documentation.



During a workshop organized by CAF in Accra for Ghana's Premier League, Women's Premier League, and National Division One League clubs, Okraku highlighted the significance of cooperation and knowledge exchange in elevating football in Ghana.