Kwadwo Asamoah was my favourite Black Stars teammate - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asamoah Gyan has chosen Kwadwo Asamoah as his favourite Black Stars teammate.



The two formed a formidable partnership that propelled the Black Stars to the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup and the finals of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.



Their collaboration played a significant role in the outstanding performance of the Black Stars during that period. Asamoah's assists were instrumental in Gyan's goal-scoring prowess for the national team.



Despite having the opportunity to play alongside renowned players such as Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, and Stephen Appiah, Gyan has singled out Kwadwo Asamoah as his favorite teammate. He emphasized that Asamoah's sense of humor and constant jokes made him stand out.