Kwadwo Baah scores in Watford's 5-0 EFL Cup triumph over MK Dons

Kwadwo Baah, the Ghanaian forward, made a notable debut for Watford by scoring in their impressive 5-0 triumph over Milton Keynes Dons during the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening.



The 21-year-old was substituted in during the 62nd minute and quickly made his presence felt, finding the net just two minutes later.



Baah's right-footed strike from the left



Read full articleside of the penalty area found its way into the bottom right corner, with assistance from Yasser Larouci, extending Watford's lead to 3-0. Tom Ince contributed significantly with a hat-trick, netting goals in the 24th, 45+1st, and 74th minutes, while Mattie Pollock initiated the scoring in the 24th minute.



Watford exhibited dominance throughout the match, boasting greater possession and a higher number of shots compared to their rivals. This victory marked a significant turnaround for the Hornets, who had previously suffered a defeat against MK Dons.



Looking ahead, Watford will direct their attention to the forthcoming Championship match against Stoke City on August 17th, aiming to maintain their winning streak in the league.