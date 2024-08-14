You are here: HomeSports2024 08 14Article 1969982

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwadwo Baah scores in Watford's 5-0 EFL Cup triumph over MK Dons

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwadwo Baah Kwadwo Baah

Kwadwo Baah, the Ghanaian forward, made a notable debut for Watford by scoring in their impressive 5-0 triumph over Milton Keynes Dons during the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening.

The 21-year-old was substituted in during the 62nd minute and quickly made his presence felt, finding the net just two minutes later.

Baah's right-footed strike from the left

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment