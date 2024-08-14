You are here: HomeSports2024 08 14Article 1969991

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwadwo Duah scores brace in Ludogorets Razgrad's heavy UCL defeat to Qarabag FK

Kwadwo Duah, a Swiss-born Ghanaian forward, showcased an impressive performance despite Ludogorets Razgrad suffering a significant 7-2 loss to Qarabag FK during the UEFA Champions League Qualification Round 3 on Tuesday evening.

Duah, who played for 102 minutes at the Huvepharma Arena, was responsible for both goals scored by Ludogorets. He opened the scoring with a header in the

