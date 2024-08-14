Kwadwo Duah scores brace in Ludogorets Razgrad's heavy UCL defeat to Qarabag FK

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwadwo Duah, a Swiss-born Ghanaian forward, showcased an impressive performance despite Ludogorets Razgrad suffering a significant 7-2 loss to Qarabag FK during the UEFA Champions League Qualification Round 3 on Tuesday evening.



Duah, who played for 102 minutes at the Huvepharma Arena, was responsible for both goals scored by Ludogorets. He opened the scoring with a header in the



Read full article14th minute and later successfully converted a penalty in the 24th minute. Nevertheless, his contributions were eclipsed by the overwhelming display from Qarabag.



The decisive victory for Qarabag FK resulted in an 8-4 aggregate triumph, securing their advancement to the Champions League play-offs. The scoring for Qarabag commenced with an early goal from Juninho in the 8th minute, followed by penalties converted by Yassine Benzia and Patrick Andrade. Additional goals were scored by Toral Bayramov, Redon Xhixha, and another from Benzia.



Ludogorets Razgrad will now turn their attention to their forthcoming league match against Levski Sofia on August 17th.