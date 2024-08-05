Kwadwo Duah scores first league goal as Ludogorets thump Arda

Sports News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwadwo Duah, a Swiss international of Ghanaian descent, scored his first league goal of the season for Ludogorets Razgrad in their 5-1 victory over Arda on match day three of the Bulgarian First League.



The 27-year-old's goal came in his debut game in the Bulgarian top flight. Son opened the scoring for Ludogorets after eight minutes, with an assist



Read full articlefrom Denny Gropper, at the Huvepharma Arena on Saturday.



Duah then doubled the lead for the hosts just before the end of the first half, once again with an assist from Denny Gropper.



After the break, Son assisted Rwan Cruz in scoring the third goal for the defending league champions before Spas Delev made it 4-0.



Son then scored his second goal of the game in the 73rd minute, securing the win for Ludogorets. Arda managed to score a consolation goal with two minutes remaining, ending the game 5-1.