Kwadwo Duah, a Ghanaian striker born in Switzerland, found the back of the net during Ludogorets' 3-2 loss to Botev Plovdiv in the Bulgarian Cup final on Wednesday afternoon.



The match, held at the Vasil Levski stadium, was an opportunity for Ludogorets Razgrad to improve their impressive head-to-head record against Botev Plovdiv, which currently stands at 29 wins, 3 draws, and 3 losses.



Despite dominating possession and having more shots on goal, Ludogorets could not secure the victory, as Botev Plovdiv emerged as the winners.



The game kicked off with Antoine Conte giving Botev Plovdiv an early advantage in the 4th minute, thanks to a header assisted by Ivelin Popov. However, Kwadwo Duah swiftly equalized for Ludogorets in the 8th minute, with an assist from Caio. The first half witnessed additional goals from Jakub Piotrowski (10') and Martin Sekulic (45') for Botev Plovdiv, resulting in a 2-1 scoreline at halftime.



In the second half, Emmanuel Umeh extended Botev Plovdiv's lead to 3-1 in the 58th minute, assisted by Mohamed Brahimi. Ludogorets managed to pull one back in the 67th minute, with Rwan Seco scoring a consolation goal assisted by Anton Nedyalkov. However, it was not enough to avoid defeat.



Unfortunately, Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey was unable to participate in the match due to suspension. This result brings an unsatisfactory conclusion to Ludogorets' cup campaign.