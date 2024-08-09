You are here: HomeSports2024 08 09Article 1968464

Sports News of Friday, 9 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwadwo Obeng Junior set to join Heart of Lions after leaving Hearts of Oak

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwadwo Obeng Junior Kwadwo Obeng Junior

Kwadwo Obeng Junior, a former forward for Hearts of Oak, is poised to join Heart of Lions on a free transfer.

Having been without a club since leaving Hearts in January 2024, Obeng did not participate in the latter half of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

According to reports from Joy Sports, Obeng has finalized a

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment