Kwadwo Obeng Junior set to join Heart of Lions after leaving Hearts of Oak

Kwadwo Obeng Junior, a former forward for Hearts of Oak, is poised to join Heart of Lions on a free transfer.



Having been without a club since leaving Hearts in January 2024, Obeng did not participate in the latter half of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



According to reports from Joy Sports, Obeng has finalized a



two-year contract with the Kpando-based club.



An official announcement regarding his signing is anticipated in the near future. Upon confirmation, Obeng will commence training with his new teammates in preparation for the upcoming season.



Heart of Lions is looking to enhance their attacking capabilities with the addition of Obeng.



The team narrowly escaped relegation on the final day of the previous season, drawing 2-2 against Berekum Chelsea, and is eager to avoid another battle at the lower end of the league standings.



At 25 years old, Obeng previously achieved notable success with Hearts of Oak, winning the Premier League title in the 2020/21 season and securing two FA Cup titles.