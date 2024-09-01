You are here: HomeSports2024 09 01Article 1975853

Kwadwo Opoku scores for CF Montreal in defeat to FC Cincinnati

Kwadwo Opoku, a forward from Ghana, made an impact for Montreal CF by scoring after coming off the bench during their significant 4-1 loss to FC Cincinnati early Sunday morning in Major League Soccer. This goal marked the 23-year-old's first in nine matches, breaking a prolonged period without scoring as he continues to seek consistent playing time.

