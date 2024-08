Sports News of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwame Peprah, a Ghanaian, expressed his delight after scoring his first hat-trick for Kerala Blasters, an Indian team.



The former King Faisal player netted three goals to help his team secure an impressive 8-0 victory over Mumbai City in the Indian Durand Cup.



Peprah scored twice in the first half and completed his hat-trick in the second



Read full articlehalf.



He took to X, formerly known as X, to express his gratitude to the fans for their support and hinted at more success to come.