Kwasi Appiah makes donation to Awudu Issaka football academy

Sports News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwasi Appiah, the ex-coach of Ghana's national football team, has made a donation of footballs, jerseys, and other related items to the Awudu Issaka Football Academy.



The former Black Stars coach supported the Academy with two sets of jerseys and 20 footballs, which will aid them in discovering talented individuals and provide them with an opportunity to earn a living while also contributing to the national teams.



In addition to material donations, the contributions included cash donations and 20 cartons of Ekumfi Fruit Juice.



"I took a keen look at the members of the senior side of the academy, and it was obvious they have been trained by a former player who understands the dynamics of the game," he noted.



The owner of the Awudu Issaka Football Academy is a former Black Starlet who gained international recognition during the 1995 FIFA Under-17 World Cup held in Ecuador.



"I am amazed at the kind training being given to the young ones here. This is how to develop players and I think Awudu should be supported to do more for the nation," Appiah added.



Academies across the country have been receiving support from Appiah in partnership with Ghana National Gas Company Limited to pave the way for young talents to excel.



"Coach Appiah has been providing us with financial support on a regular basis. He has been one of the pillars of the academy," he said.



The Awudu Issaka Football Academy boasts a roster of more than a hundred players, ranging from 10 to 21 years of age.