Kwasi Poku’s brace propels Forge FC to victory over Pacific FC in Canadian Premier League

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Canadian-born Ghanaian forward Kwasi Poku shined in Forge FC's 2-1 victory over Pacific FC in the Canadian Premier League.



Poku, who played the entire match, netted two remarkable goals to lead his team to success.



Before the game, Forge FC had a significant advantage in head-to-head matchups with 12 wins compared to Pacific FC's 4 wins, and 3 draws.



Despite this, Pacific FC put up a strong fight, with Ayman Sellouf scoring a penalty in the 33rd minute.