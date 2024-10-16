You are here: HomeSports2024 10 16Article 1994249

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwesi Appiah becomes first Ghanaian coach to defeat Black Stars

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwesi Appiah Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah has made history by becoming the first Ghanaian coach to defeat the Black Stars, the national team he once managed.

Now the head coach of Sudan, Appiah led his team to a stunning 2-0 victory over Ghana in a crucial 2025 AFCON qualifier.

This remarkable feat adds

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment