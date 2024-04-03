Kwesi Nyantakyi open to Ministerial role in next NPP government

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has expressed his willingness to collaborate with the next New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, signaling his readiness for a potential ministerial position.



Nyantakyi, who is making his foray into politics by contesting the NPP parliamentary seat in the Ejisu Constituency, has ruled out any engagement with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



With a strong background in sports administration, Nyantakyi has officially entered the political arena, submitting forms to vie for the NPP parliamentary seat in Ejisu.



Following the recent passing of sitting Member of Parliament John Kumah, the seat is now vacant. Winning the parliamentary primaries could pave Nyantakyi's path to parliament in the upcoming elections, given the constituency's staunch NPP support.



Discussing his political ambitions, Nyantakyi mentioned, "If NPP comes and they make me a Sports Minister, I may consider it but if the NDC comes and they consider me, it will be difficult." He also affirmed his dedication to revitalizing football in Ghana, aiming to restore the Ghana

Football Association (GFA) to its former glory.



"As a former President [of the GFA], I see myself as an insider. Wherever I find myself, I have to use my wisdom to help improve not only football but sports as a whole," Nyantakyi stated.



With his legal background, he emphasized his intent to contribute to football development, leveraging his experience and expertise.



Nyantakyi, who served as a FIFA Executive Council member, faced removal from office in 2018 following an investigative report by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which led to his resignation from both FIFA and CAF.