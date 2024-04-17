Kwesi Nyantakyi's sickness affected his votes in the NPP Ejisu primary - Chairman Wontumi

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that the illness of former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, had a negative impact on his performance in the Ejisu NPP primary.



According to Wontumi, Nyantakyi, who only received 35 votes in the election, could have fared better if he had been in good health and able to campaign fully.



During an interview on Adom FM on April 15, 2024, Chairman Wontumi attributed Nyantakyi's lackluster campaign efforts to his health issues.



"In every election, it is important to closely monitor and actively campaign to secure victory, but unfortunately, this did not happen for Nyantakyi. He fell critically ill at the last minute and was unable to campaign as he should have. Nevertheless, he has performed well, and I am not surprised," he said.



The primary, which took place on Saturday, April 13, involved 1081 delegates and nine candidates competing for the parliamentary seat. Nyantakyi only managed to secure 35 votes.



On the other hand, Kwabena Boateng, the second Vice Chairman for the Ejisu Constituency, emerged as the winner with an impressive 394 votes.



The parliamentary primary was held following the unfortunate passing of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah. With the primary concluded, the Electoral Commission (EC) is now preparing to conduct a by-election on April 30 to select Kumah's successor.