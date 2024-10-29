You are here: HomeSports2024 10 29Article 1999964

Kwesi Nyantakyi slaps Dan Kweku Yeboah, Peace FM and others with 10 million cedis defamation lawsuit

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has filed a defamation lawsuit against journalist Dan Kweku Yeboah and his media organization, Peace FM, demanding 10 million cedis in damages.

The legal action, initiated on Tuesday morning, also targets Pulse Ghana and GhanaWeb.com for their role in disseminating Yeboah's allegations that Nyantakyi embezzled $2 million from the GFA.

Nyantakyi, who

