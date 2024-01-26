Kwesi Nyantakyi urges GFA to consider beyond big names in search for new Black Stars coach

Sports News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has advised the current administration to broaden their scope in the search for a new coach for the Black Stars, cautioning against solely focusing on big names.



The GFA recently dismissed Chris Hughton following Ghana's early exit from the AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire. In response, a five-man committee, led by Vice President Mark Addo, has been formed to identify a suitable replacement for the Black Stars.



Nyantakyi, speaking on GTV, emphasised the importance of looking beyond high-profile names to avoid recycling coaches. He warned that solely relying on well-known figures could lead to a repetition of past coaching choices, hindering long-term progress.



"If we look at big names only, we will bring the same recycled people (coaches) here, and at the end of four years, we will be back to square one," Nyantakyi stated.



In the past five years under the current administration, the Black Stars have had four different coaches. Nyantakyi's advice comes ahead of the team's return to action in March for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.