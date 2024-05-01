Kyei available for Asante Kotoko selection after long injury layoff

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum has been given a significant injury boost with the comeback of midfielder Michael Kyei Dwamena.



The former Wa Suntaa player will now be eligible for selection as the Porcupine Warriors face Legon Cities in their Ghana Premier League match week 29 fixture this weekend.



Michael sustained an injury during an away game against Karela United in the dying minutes of the second half, due to a tough tackle from Abdul Latif of Karela.



Consequently, the skilful midfielder had to sit out eight games while recuperating from his injury.



However, after undergoing weeks of individual training sessions at Adako Jachie, Michael has finally rejoined full team training.



This comeback is great news for the team as they strive to end the season in the top half of the table.



With only six games left, Michael's presence on the field will certainly boost their chances.



As they gear up for their upcoming match against Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, Kyei will be vying for a spot in the lineup.