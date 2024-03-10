Kyle Walker prefers Liverpool to win Premier League title over Arsenal

Sports News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kyle Walker, the defender from Manchester City, has revealed that he would prefer Liverpool to win the 2023/24 Premier League title over Arsenal.



The race for the title is heating up, with City, Liverpool, and Arsenal all vying for the top positions.



According to Metro UK, there is only a two-point difference between Arsenal, who briefly took the top spot on Saturday, and City, who temporarily dropped to third.



Mikel Arteta's team secured a 2-1 victory against Brentford, propelling them to the summit with 64 points. However, their position could change depending on the outcome of the Liverpool vs. Man City match.



The title race could be greatly affected by this important match taking place at Anfield.



As the competition intensifies, Walker has made a surprising statement, stating that he would prefer Liverpool to win the title if City fails to retain it.



In an interview on Rio Ferdinand's VIBE with FIVE, the Englishman, who previously played for Tottenham Hotspur for eight years, emphasized his reluctance to see Arsenal crowned as champions.



"It’s so hard. I don’t want Arsenal [to win] because of Tottenham," Walker said.



"Yeah, I just don’t want Arsenal," he added when asked by Ferdinand if he still had affection for Spurs.