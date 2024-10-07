You are here: HomeSports2024 10 07Article 1990325

Sports News of Monday, 7 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

L'Equipe: Kylian Mbappe is running his image with France national team

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kylian Mbappe Kylian Mbappe

The controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappe's choice to forgo international duty with France continues to generate significant discussion.

The captain of Les Bleus made his return to the starting lineup during Real Madrid's 2-0 victory in La Liga against Villarreal over the weekend.

However, this decision reportedly displeased Didier Deschamps, who chose not to include him in the squad for

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment