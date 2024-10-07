L'Equipe: Kylian Mbappe is running his image with France national team

Sports News of Monday, 7 October 2024

The controversy surrounding Kylian Mbappe's choice to forgo international duty with France continues to generate significant discussion.



The captain of Les Bleus made his return to the starting lineup during Real Madrid's 2-0 victory in La Liga against Villarreal over the weekend.



However, this decision reportedly displeased Didier Deschamps, who chose not to include him in the squad for



Deschamps confirmed that he had a conversation with Mbappe, during which they reached an agreement for him to stay in Madrid as he recuperates from a hamstring issue.



While Mbappe was not directly injured, it was suggested that he required rest, a notion that Deschamps supported.



Former France international Patrice Evra criticized Mbappe's behavior in this matter, asserting that Deschamps is treating Real Madrid differently compared to his approach with Paris Saint-Germain.



In addition to Evra's remarks, the French publication L’Equipe has commented on the situation, stating that Mbappe is "damaging his image and placing the coach in a challenging position."



Mbappe will not make a last-minute decision to join Deschamps' squad, which is set to face Israel in Budapest on October 10.