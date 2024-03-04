LA Galaxy coach lauds Joseph Paintsil's performance

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Greg Vanney, head coach of Los Angeles Galaxy, commended the skills of Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil, who has been shining for the team ever since he joined the American team from KRC Genk last month.



Vanney made these remarks during a post-game interview following Paintsil's goal and assist in Galaxy's 3-1 victory against San Jose Earthquakes in the Cali Clasico.



This goal and assist mark Paintsil's first contributions since his debut in the MLS against Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.



Speaking on Paintsil, Vanney said, “The transition play certainly a big part of the game tonight. Obviously in transition, his speed, and his quality in the open field get us going. His quickness, speed on the dribble and ability to carry (the ball) at speed all that gets us going in transition and we had some big important moments in that way tonight”.



“He is a quality wide, danger wide, goal-scoring threat sets up goals from wide positions. It’s going to be difficult to clog up the middle and leave him in one on one situations or leave him in wide situations.”



Paintsil joined Galaxy on a four-year deal from Genk.