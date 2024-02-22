LA Galaxy unveils Joseph Paintsil

Sports News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil has officially joined Major League Soccer (MLS) powerhouse Los Angeles Galaxy, the club announced today.



The 26-year-old has inked a lucrative four-year deal as a Designated Player, making the move from Belgian club KRC Genk.



Paintsil's transfer to LA Galaxy marks an exciting new chapter in his career, with the winger set to feature prominently in the club's roster for the upcoming 2024 season pending the acquisition of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.



Having garnered experience in top European leagues, including Belgium's Jupiler Pro League, Paintsil arrives in North America with an impressive track record, boasting 65 goals and 35 assists in over 200 appearances.



LA Galaxy's General Manager, Will Kuntz, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, highlighting Paintsil's contribution to both club and country: "Joseph has been a key member of one of the best clubs in Belgium’s top flight and one of Africa's most prominent national teams over the past few years, and we are thrilled to announce that he is joining the LA Galaxy."



Head coach Greg Vanney echoed Kuntz's sentiments, praising Paintsil's dynamic playing style and game-changing abilities: "We are pleased to add a player of Joseph’s quality to the LA Galaxy. Joseph is a dynamic winger with and without the ball who possesses the capacity to change games instantly. We look forward to integrating him into our group quickly."



Paintsil's arrival adds depth and firepower to LA Galaxy's squad as they aim to compete for the 2024 MLS title under Vanney's leadership.