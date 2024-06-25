You are here: HomeSports2024 06 25Article 1954112

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

    

Source: BBC

LA Lakers name TV pundit Redick as new head coach

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

JJ Redick played for six teams during his 15-year playing career JJ Redick played for six teams during his 15-year playing career

The Los Angeles Lakers have appointed JJ Redick, a former player and television pundit, as their new head coach.

Redick, who previously played for the Orlando Magic and LA Clippers, transitioned to broadcasting with ESPN after retiring from his 15-year playing career.

Despite lacking coaching experience, the 40-year-old also co-hosts a basketball podcast with Lakers star LeBron James.

Redick expressed his gratitude for joining the Lakers, a renowned sports franchise, following the departure of former head coach Darvin Ham in May.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment