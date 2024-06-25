LA Lakers name TV pundit Redick as new head coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: BBC

The Los Angeles Lakers have appointed JJ Redick, a former player and television pundit, as their new head coach.



Redick, who previously played for the Orlando Magic and LA Clippers, transitioned to broadcasting with ESPN after retiring from his 15-year playing career.



Despite lacking coaching experience, the 40-year-old also co-hosts a basketball podcast with Lakers star LeBron James.



Redick expressed his gratitude for joining the Lakers, a renowned sports franchise, following the departure of former head coach Darvin Ham in May.