Source: BBC

LIVE .  Watch all Champions League goals & reaction to Man City draw and Celtic win

Celtic triumphed over Slovan Bratislava at a vibrant Celtic Park, marking their first-ever victory in an opening Champions League match with a commanding display.

In a rare instance of starting as favorites in Europe's top tournament, Brendan Rodgers' team showcased a dynamic performance characterized by enthusiasm and composure.

Liam Scales ignited the crowd by scoring with a header from Arne Engels' corner in the 17th minute, and although the Scottish champions generated several more chances before halftime, they could not extend their lead.

