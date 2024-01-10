LOC of 13th African Games donate to Black Stars ahead of AFC0N

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

As part of the drive to increase brand awareness for the 13th African Games and court support for the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, the Local Organizing Committee for the 13th African Games on Saturday, January 6, 2024, made a donation of hundred (100) packs of Special Ice Mineral Water and some Paraphernalia for the 13th African Games to the Black Stars at their hotel in Kumasi.



The presentation, made by the Executive Chairman, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, and Head of Media, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, was received by the Captain of the team, Andre Dede Ayew.



The LOC was accompanied by the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr Charles Amofa. Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare seized the opportunity to solicit the support of the Black Stars and wished them well in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.



“The LOC sees you as proud ambassadors of the African Games, and accordingly urge you to throw your weight behind the Games.” “On behalf of the LOC I wish you the best of luck as you represent Ghana in the impending AFCON in Ivory Coast.” Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare said.



Upon receiving the items, Andre Ayew expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the LOC for their kind gesture and pledged support for the 13th African Games.



“I would like to say a big thank you to the LOC for this gesture and show of support which is very much needed at this stage as we prepare for battle, and also congratulate them for readying themselves to host the rest of Africa.” Captain Dede Ayew said.



“I am sure that Ghana is ready as I could see a good LOC ready to host a good tournament.” “I wish team Ghana and everyone who is going to represent our country good Luck and may God bless us all.” Andre Ayew added. He also reciprocated the LOC’s gesture by presenting an autographed Black Stars shirt and a pennant to Dr Kwaku-Ofosu Asare.



The Black Stars will leave for the Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.



Ghana’s 27-man contingent for the tournament is as follows:



Goalkeepers



Lawrence Ati Zigi, Richard Ofori and Jojo Wollacott



Defenders



Alidu Seidu, Dennis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Hamid Abdul Fatawu, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku, Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu



Midfielders



Samed Salis, Baba Iddrisu, Majeed Ashimeru, Elisha Owusu, Richmond Lamptey

Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Ransford Konigsdorffer, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah



Strikers



Iñaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Jonathan Sowahu.