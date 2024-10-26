You are here: HomeSports2024 10 26Article 1998662

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

La Liga make official request to play Barcelona against Atletico Madrid in USA

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

La Liga have been trying to push to host games abroad La Liga have been trying to push to host games abroad

La Liga has long sought to host matches internationally, and it appears that progress is finally being made.

With FIFA's potential approval and a reduction in conflict between La Liga President Javier Tebas and RFEF President Luis Rubiales, the way forward is becoming clearer.

The match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, set for December 21st or 22nd at

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment