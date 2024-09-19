You are here: HomeSports2024 09 19Article 1983566

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

La Liga side confirm Barcelona do not have buy-back option for in-form defender

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mingueza of RC Celta de Vigo celebrates with Hugo Alvarez after scoring his teams first goal Mingueza of RC Celta de Vigo celebrates with Hugo Alvarez after scoring his teams first goal

Oscar Mingueza has emerged as a key player in the early stages of the 2024-25 La Liga season. The 25-year-old defender has recorded two goals and three assists in five matches, placing him joint-third in the league for total goal contributions.

His impressive performance has sparked speculation about his future, including a potential return to Barcelona. Reports suggest that Barcelona may have a buy-back clause valued at approximately €9 million.

Nonetheless, Celta Vigo's director of football, Marco Garces, firmly refuted these claims during a press conference on Thursday, according to Diario AS.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment