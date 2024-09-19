La Liga side confirm Barcelona do not have buy-back option for in-form defender

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Oscar Mingueza has emerged as a key player in the early stages of the 2024-25 La Liga season. The 25-year-old defender has recorded two goals and three assists in five matches, placing him joint-third in the league for total goal contributions.



His impressive performance has sparked speculation about his future, including a potential return to Barcelona. Reports suggest that Barcelona may have a buy-back clause valued at approximately €9 million.



Nonetheless, Celta Vigo's director of football, Marco Garces, firmly refuted these claims during a press conference on Thursday, according to Diario AS.