La Liga to be broadcast for free in China following historic agreement

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

La Liga President Javier Tebas has revealed a partnership with China Media Group that will allow the Spanish league to be broadcast for free in China.



Tebas aims to enhance La Liga's visibility in the region and increase the value of its television rights.



The duration of the agreement and whether La Liga will receive any payment for the rights remain uncertain.



Tebas stated, "We have signed a strategic agreement for the free-to-air broadcast of LALIGA in China through ‘China Media Group’ with Shen Haixiong, Vice Minister of Propaganda of China and President and Editor-in-Chief of CMG."