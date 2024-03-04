La Liga to investigate alleged racist abuse of Vinicius Jr at Valencia

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

According to BBC Sport, La Liga is currently reviewing a video that reportedly shows Vinicius Jr, a player for Real Madrid, being subjected to racial abuse during their match against Valencia.



The video, which has been circulating on social media, allegedly shows a young fan directing abusive language towards the player.



This is not the first time that Vinicius has faced racist abuse during his time in Spain. In May 2023, he made a statement claiming that "La Liga belongs to racists" after experiencing abuse from Valencia fans at the Mestalla stadium.



As a result, three individuals were arrested in connection with the incident, and Valencia was fined and ordered to partially close their stadium for several matches.



The incidents of racist abuse that Vinicius has encountered over the past 18 months include various instances involving fans, pundits, and even effigies. La Liga has consistently condemned such behaviour and has taken action against those responsible.