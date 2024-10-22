You are here: HomeSports2024 10 22Article 1996988

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

La Liga wants Barcelona v Atletico in Miami

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Barcelona's fixture against Atletico Madrid is planned for 22 December Barcelona's fixture against Atletico Madrid is planned for 22 December

Barcelona's upcoming league match against Atletico Madrid in December may take place in Miami, pending approval from FIFA, according to La Liga officials.

This would mark the inaugural La Liga game held in the United States. The final decision rests with FIFA, the governing body of football.

The match is set for December 22, just before La Liga's winter break. Additionally, both teams are slated to participate in a four-team Spanish Super Cup in early January, which will occur in Saudi Arabia.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment