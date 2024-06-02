Lack of concentration cost us against Hearts of Oak - Nations FC defender Razak Simpson

Sports News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Nations FC's Razak Simpson blamed the team's loss to Hearts of Oak on communication issues during the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season.



Following the 2-0 defeat, Simpson highlighted the lack of communication among players as the main reason for conceding goals.



Accra Hearts of Oak scored through Kassim Cisse and Hamza Issah in the 10th and 15th minutes, respectively, securing their victory.



Despite Nations FC's efforts, they were unable to mount a successful response.



Simpson stressed the importance of communication on the field and expressed his disappointment with the team's performance.