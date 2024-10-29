Lamine Yamal beats Real Madrid star to Kopa award to make it three years out of four for Barcelona

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal made history on Monday by becoming the youngest player to receive the Kopa trophy for the best young player, awarded during the Ballon d’Or gala in Paris.





Yamal, who celebrated his 17th birthday in mid-August, recently scored his first goal in El Clasico.He topped the award rankings, which included three players from La Liga in the top five. His teammate Pau Cubarsi, also a La Masia product, finished in fifth place.Real Madrid's Arda Guler was the runner-up, while Kobbie Mainoo from Manchester United and Savinho, who previously played for Girona and now represents Manchester City, were also recognized.This win marks the third time in four years that a Barcelona player has claimed the Kopa trophy, with Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid being the only player to interrupt their streak. Previous winners include Gavi and Pedri.