Lamine Yamal beats Real Madrid star to Kopa award to make it three years out of four for Barcelona

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal made history on Monday by becoming the youngest player to receive the Kopa trophy for the best young player, awarded during the Ballon d’Or gala in Paris.
Here is the 2024 Kopa Trophy full ranking!— Ballon d'Or (@ballondor)
1️⃣ Yamal Lamine
2️⃣ Güler Arda
3️⃣ Mainoo Kobbie
4️⃣ Savinho
5️⃣ Cubarsí Pau#TrophéeKopa #ballondor pic.twitter.com/DF74Pem57m
The youngest ever winner of the Kopa trophy.pic.twitter.com/BIBqwTBd1u— Football España (@footballespana_) October 28, 2024
