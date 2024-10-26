You are here: HomeSports2024 10 26Article 1998626

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Lamine Yamal compares Barcelona fans to his mother in emotional message

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Lamine Yamal Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has expressed his gratitude for the support he receives from Barcelona fans.

At just 17 years old, he has rapidly gained international recognition over the past year, becoming an essential player for both his club and country.

His journey from a La Masia talent to a key first-team member has been remarkable, establishing him as

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment