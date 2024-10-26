Lamine Yamal compares Barcelona fans to his mother in emotional message

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Lamine Yamal has expressed his gratitude for the support he receives from Barcelona fans.



At just 17 years old, he has rapidly gained international recognition over the past year, becoming an essential player for both his club and country.



His journey from a La Masia talent to a key first-team member has been remarkable, establishing him as



a rising star in football.



His potential is evident, especially following his contributions to Spain's Euro 2024 victory this summer.



Both the club and his family play crucial roles in his life, with Yamal noting that the enthusiastic cheers from La Blaugrana fans often evoke memories of his mother, serving as a source of motivation.



“When I get the ball, the crowd erupts, and I experience a sensation unlike any other. It feels like my mother is there, encouraging me to take on my opponent. It’s an indescribable feeling, but it’s truly amazing,” he shared in an interview with the club’s social media.



As he prepares for the highly anticipated El Clasico against Real Madrid, Yamal has expressed his eagerness to score his first goal in this iconic match and make a lasting impression in Madrid.