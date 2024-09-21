You are here: HomeSports2024 09 21Article 1984094

Source: Football-espana

Lamine Yamal’s grandmother to move out of Rocafona due to death threats – ‘If they want to kill me, here I am’

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona player Lamine Yamal faced a distressing situation just days before the season commenced, as his father was stabbed in their neighborhood of Rocafonda, located 45 minutes north of Barcelona by car.

His family may have to leave Rocafonda, following threats received by his grandmother, Fatima.

In an interview with Espejo Publico, reported by Sport, Fatima shared that the attack on her son, Mounir Nasraoui, has understandably caused her significant fear.

