Laryea Kingston discloses condition for return to coaching Ghana

Sports News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Laryea Kingston, the former coach of the Black Starlets, has indicated his openness to returning to coach a national team for Ghana, contingent upon receiving sufficient support.



He resigned from his position as head coach of the U-17 team in May after the Black Starlets did not advance to the finals of the WAFU B Cup of Nations, which also led to their failure to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Although he stepped down following a disappointing semifinal defeat to Burkina Faso, Kingston has shown interest in collaborating with the Ghana Football Association again, as long as specific conditions are fulfilled.