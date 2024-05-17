Laryea Kingston extends gratitude to GFA for Black Starlets job

Sports News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Laryea Kingston, the head coach of the Black Starlets, expressed his gratitude towards the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for entrusting him with the coaching position.



He mentioned that he was summoned from Denmark to lead the Ghana male U17 national team.



Following their impressive 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the opening match of the WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations tournament, Kingston emphasized his dedication to guiding his team to qualify for the upcoming U17 AFCON.



He acknowledged the FA for their belief in him and for inviting him to Ghana from Denmark to take charge of the team.



Kingston's primary objective since his arrival has been to alter the team's narrative by securing qualification for the AFCON, a goal that has eluded them since 2017.



In their next Group A match at the WAFU Zone B U17 Cup of Nations tournament, Coach Laryea Kingston and his Black Starlets will face Benin.