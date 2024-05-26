You are here: HomeSports2024 05 26Article 1942463

Sports News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Laryea Kingston resigns as Ghana U-17 coach after failing to qualify for AFCON

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Laryea Kingston Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston, the coach of Ghana U-17, has stepped down from his position, stating that he had already made this choice before the start of the WAFU B Championship in Accra.

Following Ghana's 2-1 defeat in the semifinals, which resulted in their failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations next year, Kingston announced his resignation during the post-match press conference.

Despite his disappointment, he concluded the presser with a heartfelt speech confirming his departure.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment