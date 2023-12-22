Laryea Kingston reveals how he started playing as a winger for Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has shed light on the unexpected twist of fate that propelled him into the role of a winger for the national team.



Kingston, a name synonymous with Ghanaian football, disclosed the intriguing story of his positional transition during his second call-up to the national squad.



Recalling the pivotal moment, Kingston narrated how he found himself on the wings, a shift from his accustomed midfield role. It was during the preparations for Ghana's clash against Congo, and upon his tardy arrival at the camp, Kingston discovered a midfield trio already formed by the formidable trio of Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, and Stephen Appiah.



In a strategic decision by Coach Doya, who deemed the midfield well-stocked, Kingston was handed an unexpected opportunity – to make an impact as the right winger. This twist marked a turning point in Kingston's career.



"The game against Congo that was my first time I wore the national jersey I remember we camped in Kenya and that time Doya saw me playing as a playmaker so he wanted me to play as a playmaker for the senior national team," he told Seienu TV on Youtube.



"But I was the last person to report to camp and he is trying he is also new he is trying to build his team he got a position for Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah in the middle, Yakubu Aboubakar in the middle.



"It looks like he had Sulley Muntari he had a lot of midfielders Gyan was up front Matthew Amoah was up front so when I reported to camp he called me and said ok we have stayed in camp for three days already they have tried players on the right side they cannot find someone that can play there so he asked me will I be comfortable there and I said why not so far as I am on the pitch I will be fine."