Laryea Kingston reveals readiness for Black Stars head coach role

Sports News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The assistant coach of the Black Starlets, Laryea Kingston, has conveyed his readiness to assume the position of the Black Stars coach, should the occasion arise.



In light of Chris Hughton's removal from his post due to poor results, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is currently seeking a new coach.



Kingston is confident that he possesses the necessary skills and experience to fill the position effectively and guide it back to its glorious days.



"I know the level at which I am now," Kingston confidently stated during an interview with Graphic Sports



Laryea Kingston, if selected, will become part of a group of ex-players that includes Charles Kwablan Akonnor and James Kwasi Appiah, who has had the experience of coaching the national team.



The trend of considering ex-players like Kingston and Essien for coaching roles is growing as valuable assets in guiding the next generation of football talent is said to be assured.