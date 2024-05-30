You are here: HomeSports2024 05 30Article 1944449

Laryea Kingston’s resignation created instability – Armstrong-Mortagbe:

Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, Head of Public Relations and Strategy at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), believes that the Ghana U-17 team was negatively affected by the unexpected resignation of coach Laryea Kingston.

Kingston stepped down following the team’s semi-final loss to Burkina Faso, which ended their hopes of qualifying for the upcoming U-17 AFCON. This marked the third consecutive failure for the Black Starlets to qualify for the tournament.

Kingston had announced his intention to resign after the tournament but left the team before the third-place playoff.

Armstrong-Mortagbe noted that this departure caused instability as the Black Starlets lost the third-place playoff match against Nigeria, finishing fourth overall.

