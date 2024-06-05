You are here: HomeSports2024 06 05Article 1946927

Laryea Kingston’s resignation did not affect us – Black Starlets captain Benjamin Tsivanyo

Black Starlets captain Benjamin Tsivanyo stated that the departure of coach Laryea Kingston had no negative impact on the team during the WAFU Zone B Championship in Accra.

According to Tsivanyo, they have learned a lot from Kingston and can still implement his teachings even in his absence.

He emphasized that in football, it is common to work with different coaches, so they will continue to move forward with the knowledge gained from Kingston.

