Laryea Kingston shares excitement after leading Black Starlets to big win in WAFU B opener

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston is reveling in the delight of guiding his team to a dominant 5-1 triumph over Ivory Coast in their first match of the WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations.



The Ghana U17 squad exhibited their strength with goals from Joseph Narbi (2), Godfred Sarpong, Harve Gbafa, and Mark Kagawa Mensah securing the resounding win.



Following the game, Coach Kingston recognized the challenge presented by the Ivorian team, emphasizing their quality. Despite the comprehensive victory, he acknowledged the obstacles encountered during the match.



"It’s a pleasure. We must savor it. It was not an easy match. The Ivorians are a tough opponent. They made it challenging for us. We struggled to control the game due to their style of play. I am thrilled. Now, Ghanaians should enjoy this moment as it is a commendable victory against a formidable opponent," stated Coach Laryea Kingston.



With this triumph, the Black Starlets are now concentrating on their upcoming match against Benin in the WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations competition.



This win signifies a significant advancement in Ghana's quest to secure a position in the U17 Africa Cup of Nations, a milestone they have not reached since 2017.