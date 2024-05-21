Laryea Kingston urges focus and respect towards Benin

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has emphasized the importance of not underestimating Benin as Ghana readies to face them in their second group match at the WAFU U17 Championship.



The game is scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon on Tuesday afternoon, and a win or draw will secure Ghana's spot in the tournament's semi-finals.



After a strong start with a 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast, the Black Starlets are determined to continue their winning streak against Benin.



Kingston has addressed concerns about complacency by highlighting the need for caution and respect towards their opponents. "In football, it is crucial not to underestimate the other team," Kingston stated on the Ghana FA website.



He reassured fans of their commitment, stating, "We may be considered favourites, but we will not let that lead to overconfidence. Our goal is clear - to secure qualification for the AFCON. We will approach the game with respect for our opponents while staying true to our playing style."