Laryea Kinsgton is better than Black Stars coach Otto Addo – Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor Asampong has sparked a discussion by stating that Laryea Kingston, the former Black Starlets coach, is superior to the current Black Stars coach, Otto Addo.

Kingston recently stepped down after the Black Starlets' loss to Burkina Faso in the WAFU B U-17 tournament.

Taylor expressed disappointment in Kingston's resignation, believing that he is a better coach than Addo and that his departure is a letdown for Ghanaian coaches in general.

