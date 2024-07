Sports News of Saturday, 6 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Mikel Merino's late goal secured Spain's spot in the Euro 2024 semifinals, defeating Germany 2-1 in extra time.



Spain will now face France after Les Bleus advanced on penalties against Portugal.



The match between Spain and Germany, two top teams at the European Championship, seemed destined for penalty kicks before Merino's dramatic goal.