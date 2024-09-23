You are here: HomeSports2024 09 23Article 1984685

Source: BBC

Last-minute Stones equalizer saves Man City against 10-man Arsenal

Stones’ late goal in stoppage time salvaged a point for City Stones’ late goal in stoppage time salvaged a point for City

John Stones scored a last-minute equalizer to rescue Manchester City in a 2-2 draw against 10-man Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal had taken the lead through Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel, despite Leandro Trossard’s red card before halftime.

Erling Haaland had earlier put City ahead, but Arsenal's defense held strong for most of the game.

However, Stones’ late goal in stoppage time salvaged a point for City.

Arsenal was left frustrated by controversial refereeing decisions, but their performance showed they are serious contenders in this season's title race.

