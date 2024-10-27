Late Bowen penalty gives West Ham win against Man Utd

Sports News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: BBC

Jarrod Bowen netted a penalty in injury time, leading to a 2-1 loss for Manchester United in the Premier League and relieving some of the pressure on manager Julen Lopetegui.



Casemiro appeared to secure a draw for the visitors by scoring a header with under 10 minutes remaining, equalizing after Crysencio Summerville's goal in the 74th minute.



However, United expressed their frustration when referee David Coote was directed to the pitchside monitor by the Video Assistant Referee to assess Matthijs de Ligt's challenge on Danny Ings in the penalty area with just three minutes left.