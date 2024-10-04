You are here: HomeSports2024 10 04Article 1989182

Sports News of Friday, 4 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Late Maguire header gives 10-man Man Utd draw in six-goal thriller at Porto

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Manchester United equalised in injury time to avoid a fourth defeat of the season Manchester United equalised in injury time to avoid a fourth defeat of the season

Harry Maguire salvaged a thrilling draw for Manchester United, who were down to ten players after Bruno Fernandes was sent off and had relinquished a two-goal advantage against Porto in the Europa League.

His late goal could be crucial for manager Erik ten Hag, who was facing the prospect of a fourth defeat in just ten matches this season.

In the first of five minutes of stoppage time, Maguire, coming off the bench, leaped to connect with Christian Eriksen's corner, directing a brilliant header into the bottom corner.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment